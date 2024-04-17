Who Rose and Who Fell at UFC 300? New Rankings

UFC 300 featured a contender for the largest number of fight cards in the organization's history, including a who's who of ranked fighters. After these high-stakes bouts, the MMA world eagerly awaits the updated UFC rankings, revealing a new order among the challengers.

Let's start with the light heavyweight category, where Aleksandar Rakić lost his fight against Jiří Prochazka. Despite the failure, Rakić held on to his fifth place very well, although we all expected a more significant drop.

However, Prochazka's stock has risen, moving him from number two to the coveted number one spot as the number one contender in the light heavyweight division. Magomed Ankalaev, although absent from UFC 300, also saw a rise in his position.

Ankalaev is now the second candidate, and he can thank Alex Pereira for that because Jamahal Hill fell from his top position to number three. Ankalaev should take advantage of this "opportunity" and make a step forward in his career.

One of those who lost a lot at the last UFC event was Jamahal "Sweet Dreams" Hill (12-2). Alex Pereira "took" a lot from him, who ironically put him to sleep with his terrible left hand. But it seems that Hill is already looking to the future.

"Twice I responded to the 'short note' to fight for a title that many will never fight for. Now let's go to Jiri, try to make it happen" Hill wrote on his X account and with that message he clearly called out the Czech fighter and former champion Jiri Prochazka (30-4)

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

The Light Division witnessed a burst of movement.

Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano emerged as the biggest movers after their thrilling performances last weekend. Tsarukyan's stunning upset of Charles Oliveira saw him usurp the former champion's number one spot and now he is the number one challenger.

But when entering the ring

from Tsarykuan we could see something that we have almost never seen in the UFC. Arman Tsarukyan, in a sudden reaction when leaving the locker room, rushed towards one person in the audience whom he "coldly" hit.

Various media reported that the person was very shaken for the next few minutes, that is, that he fell to the floor.

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Oliveira finds himself as the number two challenger, while Renato Moicano's win over Jalin Turner moved him from thirteenth to a respectable tenth.

Moicano is a highly respected and popular fighter, and we think it's time for the UFC to give him one of the top 3 fighters so we can see if he's at the peak of his form so far. Max Holloway puts his name on the list of lightweight contenders.

"Blessed" delivered a spectacular performance, dethroning Justin Gaethje, and earning himself the coveted ninth spot. This ranking might raise eyebrows given Holloway's significantly lower ranking than the fighter he dominated.

However, Gaethje's consistent excellence over the years justifies his position, while UFC 300 marked Holloway's UFC lightweight debut. Another interesting tidbit: Bobby Green, despite defeating Jim Miller at UFC 300, suffered a drop from fourteenth to fifteenth.

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Almost every ranked fighter in the bantamweight division received a spot in the rankings due to Aljamain Sterling's departure from the division.

Sterling, who previously held second place in the competition, decided to move up to featherweight after defeating Calvin Kattar. This decision resulted in his removal from the bantamweight list and a new ranking of number eight in the featherweight rankings.

Deiveson Figueiredo took advantage of this shift, jumping up two spots in the bantamweight division. His win over unranked Cody Garbrandt moved him from eighth to sixth.

Fresh faces and familiar threats

Kayla Harrison's dominant debut against Holly Holm immediately catapulted her into the women's bantamweight competition conversation.

This impressive win earned her the number four spot, and her dominance was not limited to just one division. Harrison has also cracked the coveted women's pound-for-pound rankings, currently ranked thirteenth. The men's pound-for-pound rankings have not been immune to change either.

Max Holloway's "BMF" belt victory moved him up an incredible six spots, cementing his position as the eighth best fighter in the organization. Alexander Volkanovski, despite his absence from UFC 300, also saw a rise in the rankings, moving from eighth to seventh.

Charles Oliveira's loss to Arman Tsarukyan resulted in him dropping four spots in the pound-for-pound rankings, placing him at number eleven. After Oliveira, there are famous names like Israel Adesanya, Tom Aspinall, Sean Strickland, and the newly minted featherweight competitor, Aljamain Sterling.

Islam Makhachev maintains his position at the top, with Jon Jones and Leon Edwards breathing down his neck. Alex Pereira, meanwhile, maintained his impressive fourth position.