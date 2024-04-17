Ian Machado Garry wants to fight Colby Covington at UFC 303: “’ll retire him"

The thrilling UFC welterweight clash between Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington is one step away from being a done deal. Machado Garry has verbally agreed to fight, but Colby Covington has yet to confirm his decision. Ian Machado Garry would like to fight at UFC 303 – the card where Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will finally face each other.

| Ian Machado Garry says he’s agreed and has a fight date for a fight with Colby Covington.



Ian Machado Garry on fighting Colby Covington next

Ian Machado Garry recently spoke to Genting Casino about fighting Colby Covington next.

“I’ve made it very clear I want Colby next, he does not have any other options,” Garry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “It’s the biggest fight he can have, it’s the biggest fight I can have right now, so let’s do it, let’s put on a show, let me wipe the floor with him, and I’ll retire him for good.

It seems like the UFC wants it, it seems like it’s going in the right direction, so let’s hope he signs the contract. I have agreed to fight Colby but at the moment Colby has not agreed, nor signed the contract”.

Ian Machado Garry on featuring the UFC 303 co-main event

“That would be my goal. To see McGregor vs. Chandler main event and Ian Machado Garry as the co-main, I think that would be a phenomenal card. I look up to Conor as a role model and as an inspiration who proved anyone can achieve their dreams.

He showed us you can become UFC champion and do anything you ever dreamed of. We grew up very close to each other in Dublin and we’re both on similar trajectories, obviously, he’s done it, and now it’s my turn to do it”.