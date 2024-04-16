Aljamain Sterling was ready to retire at UFC 300: “I was probably done”

The former UFC bantamweight champion and new featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling was ready to hang up the gloves and call it quits forever. Aljamain Sterling would have retired if Calvin Kattar had dominated him. A somewhat comprehensive win is what prevented him from making such a drastic career decision.

Aljamain Sterling secured a unanimous decision win against Calvin Kattar and now wants to fight Brian Ortega next. The win has accelerated Aljamain Sterling’s urge to continue to fight. It will be interesting to see if he can get a title shot after proving his worth in the featherweight division.

Let’s keep climbing the mountain and see where we can go! pic.twitter.com/7OOzav10Ff — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 15, 2024

Aljamain Sterling on being doubtful about his UFC career

Recently on The MMA Hour, Aljamain Sterling explained how he had thoughts of retiring.

“Fight day in the back room was when I really started to second guess a lot of everything,” Sterling said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I was just having doubts of, like, ‘Man, if this doesn’t go well, I don’t know where I go from here.

Do I continue to keep fighting? Or do I just call it quits?’ [That] kind of thing. And those were real thoughts I had. Because I’m like, at the end of the day, I’m not just trying to just collect a check. There’s so many guys who stick around just to do that.

I respect them, but I’m here to be number one, man".

Aljamain Sterling on retirement

“It depends on how it would’ve happened, I think if I had got my ass completely kicked by Calvin Kattar, I was probably done.

And no one knew about that. I didn’t share those sentiments with anybody, even my fiancee. It’s just one of those things. I mentioned to her like, ‘Well, if I can’t beat him, I don’t know,’ but I didn’t really go into detail what that actually meant.

I just kind of said it, like, ‘We’ll see what happens. I don’t know what’s going to happen.’ That’s kind of the way I kept it with everybody".