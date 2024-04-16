Bobby Green ready to fight Paddy Pimblett next: “He shouldn’t have said my name”

Bobby Green had a crispy comeback; he gave his all and was successful in claiming a dominating unanimous decision win against Jim Miller. In the post-fight interview, the first name that came out of Bobby’s mouth was Paddy Pimblett.

Interestingly, Paddy has called him out before, so this fight is a strong possibility for the near future. Paddy Pimblett could either fight Bobby Green or Renato Moicano next.

Bobby Green on calling out Paddy Pimblett

During the Octagon interview, Bobby Green shared his thoughts on fighting Paddy Pimblett.

“(I called him out) because he called me (out). He shouldn’t have said my name,” Green said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He should have kept it to those other guys. This guy right here will find you.

And when I line it up, and I get the sights right, you’re going to pay dearly. I don’t watch his fights, so I don’t really know much about the guy, I don’t pay attention to the guy. We never met. He was being a little vagina, he didn’t want to look at me or give me the attention.

So I’m going to get your attention sooner or later”.

Bobby Green imitates Paddy Pimblett's dance

Bobby Green imitating Paddy Pimblett is hilarious. #UFC300

(: MMA Junkie) pic.twitter.com/3rbq3dPHsB — King Figgy (@ChampFiggy) April 15, 2024

