Jiri Prochazka seeks a title shot next: "I believe I deserve it"

Jiri Prochazka is back in the winning column after aggressively knocking out Aleksandr Rakic in the second round. Fighting for the prestigious UFC light heavyweight belt is of huge importance to Jiri Prochazka; he seeks an immediate opportunity to rectify the mistakes he made against Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka's spectacular knockout performance may get him one step closer towards another title fight. However, he may have to prove himself one more time before earning the opportunity of being a title challenger.

Jiri Prochazka (W) TKO He is a Samurai “I am not a Samurai, I just live within those rules”. I’m a storm” vs Aleksandar Rakic UFC 300 pic.twitter.com/XraHsSTzRa — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) April 14, 2024

Jiri Prochazka on getting a title shot

In the post-fight press conference, Jiri Prochazka explained why he wants the title shot next.

"Yes, (I want a title shot)," Prochazka said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. "It doesn't matter for me. For me, right now, it's most important to improve myself in training and to take this experience from tonight to the next fight as soon as possible.

I'm still learning how to connect my violence and that hound instinct with the mastery, with the technique, with present moment to keep it in one. Especially after (the Rakic win), I believe I deserve it."

Jiri Prochazka reflects on the Alex Pereira fight

"That is something inside me that I have every time, that problem that I have – to show my opponent 'you have nothing to me,' but I'm trying to be more professional because with the guys like Pereira, it's not good to catch any punches.

That's why I'm working on the head movement, like a flash, like a shadow. … That's the reason why the (first) fight with Pereira was stopped a little bit earlier, (because I don't keep my hands up). But it doesn't matter. We are here and now, and I'm looking what is before me."