Bo Nickal explains why he wants Anthony Hernandez: “That would be a fun fight”

Bo Nickal maintains his unbelievable winning streak/ 100% finish rate; he absolutely outplayed Cody Brundage and submitted him in the second round. Bo Nickal constantly wants to challenge himself; during the post-fight interview, he mentioned fighting better opponents and ended up mentioning Anthony Hernandez’s name.
Dana White acknowledges Bo Nickal’s potential and can foresee him becoming a huge UFC star in the near future.
The next big thing, Bo Nickal pic.twitter.com/OmYpm3890U — Chuck (@Chuyuck) April 14, 2024
Bo Nickal on fighting Anthony Hernandez next
In the post-fight press conference, Bo Nickal took the time to explain why Anthony Hernandez is an ideal opponent for his next fight.
“I just think that would be a fun fight, a great fight,” Nickal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s a guy that has great cardio, wrestling, good striking – he’s well-rounded and got a big win in his last fight.
Very shortly, if it’s not my next fight, it will be soon, but that’s the type of guys I want to be fighting. He was just a name that came to my mind because I watched his fight recently, but any of these guys around that ranking, around that part of the division are guys that I’m ready for.
If I have to get a couple more fights before I’m fighting ranked guys, then that’s fine, that’s a discussion between myself and the UFC, but I want to start fighting better guys, and he’s a guy I see as a better fighter”.
Bo Nickal responds to Khamzat Chimaev's comments
Khamzat Chimaev wasn't impressed with Bo Nickal's wrestling against Cody Brundage.
"I'm getting finishes, this guy's getting decisions."
Bo Nickal responds to Khamzat Chimaev's criticism of his #UFC300 win.
pic.twitter.com/XUcZ9YwdV5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 14, 2024