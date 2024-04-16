Bo Nickal explains why he wants Anthony Hernandez: “That would be a fun fight”

Bo Nickal maintains his unbelievable winning streak/ 100% finish rate; he absolutely outplayed Cody Brundage and submitted him in the second round. Bo Nickal constantly wants to challenge himself; during the post-fight interview, he mentioned fighting better opponents and ended up mentioning Anthony Hernandez’s name.

Dana White acknowledges Bo Nickal’s potential and can foresee him becoming a huge UFC star in the near future.

The next big thing, Bo Nickal pic.twitter.com/OmYpm3890U — Chuck (@Chuyuck) April 14, 2024

Bo Nickal on fighting Anthony Hernandez next

In the post-fight press conference, Bo Nickal took the time to explain why Anthony Hernandez is an ideal opponent for his next fight.

“I just think that would be a fun fight, a great fight,” Nickal said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s a guy that has great cardio, wrestling, good striking – he’s well-rounded and got a big win in his last fight.

Very shortly, if it’s not my next fight, it will be soon, but that’s the type of guys I want to be fighting. He was just a name that came to my mind because I watched his fight recently, but any of these guys around that ranking, around that part of the division are guys that I’m ready for.

If I have to get a couple more fights before I’m fighting ranked guys, then that’s fine, that’s a discussion between myself and the UFC, but I want to start fighting better guys, and he’s a guy I see as a better fighter”.

Bo Nickal responds to Khamzat Chimaev's comments

Khamzat Chimaev wasn't impressed with Bo Nickal's wrestling against Cody Brundage.