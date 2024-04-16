After Brutal Knockout: Gaethje Declares 'I'm Good, Holloway is a Beast

After a tough loss at UFC 300, Crowd Favorite Justin Gaethje didn't hide his emotions. Taking to Twitter, he shared his thoughts with fans, showing not only his bravery but also his deep respect for his opponent. Gaethje suffered one of the most incredible knockout punches ever seen in the Octagon, and not just in the UFC organization.

When Max Holloway sent him face-first to the floor with a right hook just seconds before the final bell to win the BMF belt it looked like he would be on the floor forever but Gaethje seems to be handling the loss well and is focused on recovery.

"I am in a great mood and spend time with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. Holloway you are an animal, well done You deserve a double bonus,” Gaethje wrote on Twitter. Gaethje admitted that he was disappointed with the outcome of the fight, but noted that he is still in good spirits.

In addition, he showed great respect for his opponent and proved why he is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC. This move only confirmed that the fighters, despite the fight, ended up having a lot of respect for each other and that's how all other fighters should behave.

Young fighters should look for role models in this type of athlete and less

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

After the emotions died down, many analyzed the bout and expressed their opinions on why Holloway got into an open exchange with Gaethje in the final moments of the fight, even though he was in position to win by decision.

But, as many have pointed out, Max Holloway is known for his courage and determination, and that characteristic came to the fore in this match as well. It is precisely because of his approach that fans can't wait for his matches and he is an absolute crowd favorite.

At the UFC's press conference, Holloway explained his process, stressing that it's exactly what BMF stands for – fighting to the very end, no matter the situation. He expressed his deep respect for Gaethje, noting that Gaethje is a true fighter and it was an honor to share the cage with him.

"I know he would have given me those 10 seconds. He's a dangerous man, I don't know if I'll ever share a cage with a meaner man. The sound of his punches shook me! These are the things that mark you in the history books." It's rare these days to see a more sincere respect than that between Holloway and Gaethje.

"I was lucky enough to hit him with a roundhouse in the nose. I heard his trainer tell him not to 'blow it off' and I knew right away what it was all about. Look, fighting four rounds with a broken nose is a very tough thing.

Kudos to my brother Justin and thank him for taking the fight. He had none of this, he offered the fans everything. He is the 'real deal' and thanks again," said an emotional Holloway.

© Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

After leaving the featherweight division, Holloway entered the lightweight division with big ambitions.

He announced that he and the team will consider their options and plan future fights. Given his impressive performance against Gaethje, Holloway is expected to be involved in some of the most exciting fights in the lightweight division.

"Blessed" has entered the UFC's lightweight category and we can expect to see him in interesting fights. "My team and I have options. It's really great to be here now, we'll sit down and look at the options." But apart from the fight itself, this event also opens up a series of questions about the sport itself, about the mentality of the fighters and what it means to be a true champion.

Max Holloway not only showed his physical strength in this match, but also his mental toughness and moral greatness. On the other hand, Justin Gaethje showed his courage and dignity in defeat, which makes him a true sports role model.

However, behind every spectacular match there are months and even years of hard work and sacrifice. Fighters like Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje spend hours training, preparing themselves physically and mentally for each fight.

Although Max Holloway emerged victorious in that match, Justin Gaethje showed that true strength lies in the ability to pick yourself up after a loss, maintain your dignity and move on. The fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will be remembered as one of the most exciting moments in UFC history.