Alex Pereira wants to fight at UFC 301: “Let’s see what happens”

Alex Pereira’s thirst to achieve more hasn’t perished; the UFC light heavyweight champion wants to make some noise in the heavyweight division. Alex Pereira claimed a classy knockout win against Jamahal Hill, and he now wants to show up for the upcoming UFC 301 event, which is scheduled to take place on 4th May.

The chances are very high for the UFC to disagree with Alex Pereira’s urge to show up this soon but never say never.

Brazilian commentary for Alex Pereira's knockout over Jamahal Hill on #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/iD9d0hYmTd — I'm not Moicano (@MoneyMoicanoYT) April 14, 2024

Alex Pereira wants to fight at heavyweight, a recent viral picture of Tom Aspinall glaring intensely at Alex Pereira has sparked interest within the MMA community to see that fight.

Alex Pereira reacts to Tom Aspinall's cryptic social media post after his #UFC300 title defense. pic.twitter.com/gQiYVZ6UVi — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 14, 2024

Alex Pereira on fighting at UFC 301

During the post-fight press conference, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on showing up at UFC 301.

“I want to fight, of course,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’ve said that I want to fight in Brazil but that’s not in my control. But I make it clear here that I want that. Let’s see what happens.

I’m evolving a lot and pretty quickly, so I think it’s time [to fight at heavyweight], and I can do it. It was 100 percent my idea. I have the height for that. And not only that, my weight isn’t on point yet but I’ve been gaining weight pretty fast with no extra strength training.

If I do some strength training, I will definitely get there well”.

Alex Pereira on challenging himself

“You have to be challenged, When we train for a fight we know there’s a great challenge ahead of us and I’m motivated by everything that’s happening right now. It makes me evolve and do my best. That’s what motivates me”.