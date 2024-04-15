Aljamain Sterling wants Brain Ortega next: “There’s no bad blood”

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling made a fresh start in the featherweight division. He found success against Calvin Kattar. After 5 rounds of action, Aljamain Sterling won the match via unanimous decision.

Aljamain Sterling was successful in showcasing his grappling dominance; however, fans expected more. As far as Aljamain Sterling’s next step is concerned, he seeks a fight with Brian Ortega. Aljamain Sterling believes a win against Brian Ortega is all he needs to fight for the featherweight belt.

Let’s keep climbing the mountain and see where we can go! pic.twitter.com/7OOzav10Ff — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 15, 2024

Aljamain Sterling on fighting Brian Ortega

During the post-fight press conference, Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on fighting Brian Ortega next.

“Give me the next best guy,” Sterling said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ll take Brian Ortega respectfully. He’s a guy I got to train with one time, same management, there’s no bad blood or anything like that.

We’re both just trying to chase the same thing. It’s not like he’s my main training partner like Merab was. It’s a different situation. I think I beat a guy like him, and I’m undeniable”.

Aljamain Sterling on not being able to knockout Calvin Kattar

“This performance I got a little down on myself because if I want a beat a guy like Ilia, I need to be able to finish a guy like Kattar, As well-prepared as he was to defend some stuff on the ground, I was a little sad about it.

I was like, ‘Man, if I can’t do certain things to him, then how the hell am I going to do things to a guy like that?’ You know, if I want to challenge for a world title again. That’s the way I kind of look at things”.