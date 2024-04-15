Ilia Topuria ready to fight Max Holloway next: “It’s clear for me”

After dismissing a fight with every top contender from the featherweight division, Ilia Topuria has finally made up his mind. Topuria believes he has no option left but to fight Max Holloway next after witnessing his performance live.

Max Holloway has opened countless doors of opportunity after securing one of the greatest victories ever seen in the history of the UFC. Since he is the new BMF title holder, it would be fair to assume that he will defend his belt at lightweight again.

The winner of a potential fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway could fight Alexander Volkanovski by the end of the year.

Ilia Topuria on fighting Max Holloway

“It’s clear for me, my next fight is against Max Holloway, congratulations and enjoy tonight, but after fighting me he will have to go back in the line”.

Max Holloway on Ilia Topuria agreeing to fight him

“That’s cool,” Holloway said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“What am I going to say? What if he goes to the back of the line? So at the end of the day, we find out. Like I said, we’ve got questions.We’re in the fighting game. Ilia can talk, but I’ve got a lot of questions.

I like listening and if that ever gets booked, you guys are going to see a lot of answers. So I’m excited for it”.