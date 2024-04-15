Dana White Resists Pereira's Heavyweight Pursuit Despite Aspinall's Challenge

After an exciting evening full of exciting and historic moments at jubilee UFC 300 event, the world of MMA once again witnessed attractive fights and dynamic interactions. The impressions of this truly magnificent event settled down, and everyone's memories of Alex Pereira's statements that he wanted to taste in the heavyweight division remained deeply etched in their memory.

Tom Aspinall, whose recent knockout of Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich at the UFC 295 event is still fresh in his mind, did not mince words on Instagram. He sent a challenging message to the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex "Poatan" Pereira.

The Englishman used a picture from UFC 300 where the two were together in a frame with the message that he wanted a match with Pereira. The Brazilian, not obliging, quickly responded to Aspinall's message with his characteristic statement.

While delivering his message to the MMA Junkie portal reporters in the UFC press room, the Brazilian expressed his position diplomatically. "I don't know exactly what he meant with that message, he could answer that for you," he began, adding, "I'm not going to reveal the names of the heavyweights right now.

I said I wanted to fight at heavyweight, so why should I pick opponents? I mean that I said it all." Pereira, who recently knocked out Jiri Prochazka at the same event where Aspinall impressed with a knockout, shows all the physical predispositions to move up to heavyweight.

After rigorous dieting and exercise, he managed to get his weight back down to an impressive 105 kilograms. This opens up real possibilities for the success of the Brazilian in the heavier category. The spectacle that Pereira put on against Jamahal Hill ended with an impressive knockout in the first round.

But Pereira doesn't want to stop there. As for what's next, Pereira made it clear before the fight that he wants a quick finish to stay healthy and ready to fight at UFC 301 in Brazil. After the win, he reiterated that desire, suggesting he would be willing to move up to heavyweight.

However, UFC CEO Dana White isn't keen on Pereira's idea of moving up to heavyweight.

White shared his thoughts at the post-show press conference: "When you think about him moving up to heavyweight, you've got Jones, you've got Aspinall. The list goes on and on at that heavyweight. Heavyweight is nasty. I don't know if it's the right move for him.

He looked great tonight in the division he's in. So I think he might want to stay there for a while," White said. No one can deny that Alex Pereira is a true warrior, but UFC 301 is right around the corner and of course the organization was hesitant to put him on the card again.

Pereira is one of the best and most popular fighters at the moment, and White knows how to often reward athletes who make a great contribution to the organization. Alex Pereira does not want a match for the belt in his category, but exclusively wants a match in the heavyweight division in his home country of Brazil.

Before UFC 300, there were many people who wondered why Charles Oliviera and Alex Pereira, two of the best Brazilian fighters, were competing in one event before the other in Brazil. "I have no injuries. I want to fight in Brazil.

I know it's a short time, but I want to see what happens. I know it takes promotion to fight for the title, so I don't care about that, let me fight in a tough category. I want to fight in front of these people, and the Brazilians want to see me fight.

I finished it and everyone liked it, so for sure people want to see me fight again, and I would like to do it soon," said Pereira for Ag. Fight. The match against Aspinall would certainly be a colossal clash that, with a possible victory, would allow the Brazilian to enter the "big door" of the heavyweight division.

Also, the Brazilian's ambitions are clear, he wants to be the only champion in three different weight categories in the UFC. We have really interesting days ahead of us in which we should get the outcome of this situation. While Pereira expresses his ambition and desire for new challenges, White as the head of the organization has his reservations and worries about the possible consequences of such a step.

However, in the end, he is the one who will make the decision, and for sure, MMA fans would have nothing against watching Pereira in the heavyweight division. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop further and whether Pereira will remain in the light heavyweight category, there is still time for Dana White to change his decision and give this phenomenal Brazilian a chance.