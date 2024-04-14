Arman Tsarukyan on Islam Makhachev rematch: “Give me title shot”

Arman Tsarukyan shocked a lot of people with his dominating performance against Charles Oliveira. After 3 rounds of competitive action, the judges declared Arman Tsarukyan the winner by split decision. The massive win will gravitate him a few steps closer to getting the lightweight title shot.

Arman Tsarukyan wants Islam Makhachev next, and Makhachev responded to his quest:

Be ready

See you soon boy — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 14, 2024

Islam Makhachev will fight Dustin Poirier on 1st June.

If Makhachev wins, it would be fair to assume that Tsarukyan will be given the next title shot sometime between September and December.

Arman Tsarukyan on Islam Makhachev rematch

During the post-fight press conference, Arman Tsarukyan shared his thoughts on fighting Islam Makhachev for a rematch.

“Give me title shot,” Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “With Islam, a rematch, I’m going to win, doesn’t matter how. I just need to win that fight because I want to be a champion.

The best-case scenario is knock him out”.

Arman Tsarukyan on the improvements made in a decade

“I fought like 10 times after that fight, and I feel like 10 winning streak I have after that fight, I didn’t lose any fights from Islam fight.

It was five years ago, I got a lot of experience. My skills, I am getting better every day, I feel it. Every camp I get better. So I feel this camp was better than the last one, and the previous one and I’m going up. I don’t know what I’m going to be in three or four years, going to be like unstoppable fighter”.