UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier officially announced

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be defending his belt against Dustin Poirier on 1st June for UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Makhachev felt inclined to fight Dustin Poirier after seeing his recent knockout win against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Dustin Poirier knocks out Benoit Saint-Denis!! pic.twitter.com/xs9NGSmtwR — AJ (@PrestigePrince9) March 10, 2024

The winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan was supposed to be the next title challenger. Islam Makhachev’s recent tweet indicates that he’s ready to fight Arman Tsarukyan after he finishes business with Dustin Poirier.

Be ready

See you soon boy — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) April 14, 2024

Two top contenders from the lightweight division unexpectedly lost at UFC 300. Those two contenders are Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

This will be marked as Dustin Poirier’s last title shot opportunity; the thoughts of retiring have entered his mind. Dustin Poirier failed against Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov in a similar fashion. Islam Makhachev is also a grappling master.

It will be interesting to see how well Dustin Poirier has rectified his mistakes.

Dana White announces new fights

During the post-fight interview, Dana White announced exciting new fights.

Islam Makhachev's recent training clip

Islam Makhachev was training under Khabib's supervision.

Dustin Poirier is fooked. pic.twitter.com/cCBpfhzhIV — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) April 6, 2024

Islam Makhachev was recently seen hunting.