UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier officially announced

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be defending his belt against Dustin Poirier on 1st June for UFC 302 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Makhachev felt inclined to fight Dustin Poirier after seeing his recent knockout win against Benoit Saint-Denis.
The winner of Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan was supposed to be the next title challenger. Islam Makhachev’s recent tweet indicates that he’s ready to fight Arman Tsarukyan after he finishes business with Dustin Poirier.
Dustin Poirier knocks out Benoit Saint-Denis!!
Two top contenders from the lightweight division unexpectedly lost at UFC 300. Those two contenders are Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.
Be ready
See you soon boy — Makhachev Islam
This will be marked as Dustin Poirier’s last title shot opportunity; the thoughts of retiring have entered his mind. Dustin Poirier failed against Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov in a similar fashion. Islam Makhachev is also a grappling master.
It will be interesting to see how well Dustin Poirier has rectified his mistakes.
Dana White announces new fights
During the post-fight interview, Dana White announced exciting new fights.
Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier - UFC 302
Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa - UFC 302
Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler - UFC 303
Islam Makhachev's recent training clip
Islam Makhachev was training under Khabib's supervision.
Islam Makhachev was recently seen hunting.
Dustin Poirier is fooked.
Islam Makhachev got crazy aim
Islam Makhachev got crazy aim