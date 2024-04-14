UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler officially announced

The much-awaited clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler finally has an official date; Dana White broke the news during the post-fight press conference. Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is officially booked for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

29th June is the date. Dana White cleared one more confusion: the fight is not going to happen at lightweight, and neither is it happening at middleweight. McGregor and Chandler will fight at welterweight! Conor McGregor has been out of the fight game for nearly 3 years; he’s fully recovered from the awful injury he faced against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy bout.

CONOR MCGREGOR VS DONALD CERRONE 40 SECOND KO UFC 246

McGregor cracked Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to the chin with a left head kick in the opening seconds of their UFC 246 main event fight. In his comeback fight, McGregor was victorious via TKO in just 40 seconds. pic.twitter.com/7Nrz6ERfJ0 — Conor McGregor (@VemulapatiVish1) December 17, 2022

It is worth knowing that Conor McGregor is undefeated in the welterweight division. He secured a 1st round 40-second knockout win against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor has huge plans for the future, he looks forward to the Nate Diaz triology and many more breathtaking matchups. McGregor has taken many breaks in the past; this comeback may turn out to be the greatest one yet.

