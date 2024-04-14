UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler officially announced

Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler for 29th June UFC 303.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler officially announced
© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The much-awaited clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler finally has an official date; Dana White broke the news during the post-fight press conference. Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is officially booked for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

29th June is the date. Dana White cleared one more confusion: the fight is not going to happen at lightweight, and neither is it happening at middleweight. McGregor and Chandler will fight at welterweight! Conor McGregor has been out of the fight game for nearly 3 years; he’s fully recovered from the awful injury he faced against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy bout.

It is worth knowing that Conor McGregor is undefeated in the welterweight division. He secured a 1st round 40-second knockout win against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor has huge plans for the future, he looks forward to the Nate Diaz triology and many more breathtaking matchups. McGregor has taken many breaks in the past; this comeback may turn out to be the greatest one yet.

Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Max Holloway mentions Conor McGregor's name

Conor Mcgregor Michael Chandler Dana White
SHARE