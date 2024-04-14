Alex Pereira successfully defends his belt with a vicious first-round knockout

Alex Pereira appears to be sharper and more spontaneous at light heavyweight, he made the former champion Jamahal Hill look clueless. Jamahal Hill had quite a lot to say in the press conference; Alex Pereira retaliated perfectly with an aggressive first-round knockout win!

Watch the knockout below:

Alex Pereira wants to fight in Brazil and show up for UFC 301 but that seems to be quite impossible.

A picture of Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira is going viral. Pereira mentioned fighting at heavyweight. It will be interesting to see if that urge translates into a heavyweight showdown.

Tom Aspinall veut Alex Pereira pic.twitter.com/7UISVkOU73 — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) April 14, 2024

In spite of receiving heavy criticism, fans worldwide enjoyed the UFC 300 event beyond any measure as they got to witness some of the most breathtaking moments in the history of the sport.

Alex Pereira’s post-fight interview

“You guys can see what I was doing in there,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I told everyone the whole time, he’s a strong guy. I cannot go away from my strategy.

That’s exactly what I was doing. Everything went perfectly. To be honest when I step into the octagon, I don’t see myself as the champion, I do the same thing outside of it in my personal life. I don’t let this belt go to my head.

I have to come in here and I have to win this belt every time to become the champion. I don’t let it go to my head ever.

Alex Pereira on what he wants next

“I want to continue defending this belt, I talked a lot about fighting in Brazil if I won this fight. I won this fight, I’m not hurt, nothing happened. I want to have a fight at heavyweight”.