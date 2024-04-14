Max Holloway seals a jaw-dropping knockout over Justin Gaethje in final seconds

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway was a heavy underdog in the fight against Justin Gaethje; he shocked the world by securing one of the baddest wins in the history of the UFC. Max Holloway secured a last-second knockout. Yes, you read that right!

Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje in the fifth round at 4:59. Have a look at the glorious moment below:

Max Holloway is the definition of BMF. This was just cooooooold. pic.twitter.com/HFvHpv0rmR — MartialMind (@MartialMind1) April 14, 2024

Max Holloway revealed two names that he’s after for his next fight: Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.

It will be very interesting to see how Ilia Topuria responds to the call-out. As far as Makhachev is concerned, he is currently booked to fight Dustin Poirier. Justin Gaethje was hoping to get a lightweight title shot; after the recent loss, he will have to wait for a little longer.

There is a possibility of seeing Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje 3 by the end of the year.

Max Holloway’s post-fight interview

Dana White reacts to Max Holloway's win and talks about the $600,000 bonus

Here's three minutes of Dana White losing his mind over Max Holloway's $600,000 knockout of Justin Gaethje at #UFC300. pic.twitter.com/lLs0Zdttej — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 14, 2024

Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje expressing love and respect

Both fighters have nothing but immense respect for each other. Even during the fight they expressed mutual respect and showed great sportsmanship when they got the chance.