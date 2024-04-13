Israel Adesanya ready to fight Khamzat Chimaev: “I want to test that”

Israel Adesanya will be present in attendance for the historic UFC 300 event. The former UFC middleweight champion was all set and ready to participate in the UFC 300 event, but the plan hit a dead end because Dricus Du Plessis wasn’t ready to show up.

Their fight will most probably take place in the second half of the year. After fighting Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya is ready to fight Khamzat Chimaev if he’s successful in beating Robert Whittaker.

“If Khamzat [Chimaev] beats Rob [Whittaker], I want to test that”.



Israel Adesanya says there aren't many names left he wants to fight.



Israel Adesanya on fighting Khamzat Chimaev

Recently on The MMA Hour, Israel Adesanya shared his thoughts on fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

“If Khamzat beats Rob, I want to test that,” Adesanya said as quoted by mmafighting.com.“I like that [Whittaker fight for Chimaev], because I want to see what he can do. I’m excited. I like fights like that.

I want to see what he can do actually at middleweight against a tough guy. I saw him fight Kamaru [Usman], and I watched that fight, I was like, ‘Yo, Kamaru * had him.’ If that was five rounds, that might’ve been a different fight.

“Gilbert Burns was the one that made me kind of respect him, because it showed his heart, I think he got a dropped, came back and won that fight. So yeah, I’m excited to see what can happen in that fight. And then yeah, we’ll see what happens”.

Khamzat Chimaev on fighting Israel Adesanya