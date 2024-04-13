Max Holloway’s manager on the Ilia Topuria fight: “He’s going to whoop him”

Max Holloway is interested in fighting the featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, but just like most people, he’s in doubt if Topuria will agree to fight him. Holloway’s manager, Tim Simpson, recently took the time to address how Max Holloway keenly awaits to share the cage with Ilia Topuria.

A breathtaking performance against Justin Gaethje in less than a few hours could be the key to capturing the featherweight champion’s attention for a potential fight.

Max Holloway responds to people telling him to fight Ilia Topuria:



“This whole Ilia [Topuria] talk, a lot of people just harassing me like ‘oh my god he’s gonna kill Max’.



Brother, when I was Ilia’s age I think I had a title defense already. I was fighting for like 3 titles… pic.twitter.com/AZIGlItesi — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 10, 2024

Tim Simpson on Max Holloway’s urge to fight Ilia Topuria

Recently on The MMA Hour, Tim Simpon shared his thoughts on Max Holloway vs Ilia Topuria.

“He really wants to fight Topuria,” Simpson said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He feels like he’s going to whoop him. That’s Max’s words”.

Tim Simpson on Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria rematch

“Max has spoken on it, There’s the assumption with a long-reigning champion that an automatic rematch is there.

There’s so much precedent for that. Kamaru [Usman] got it against Leon [Edwards]. Anderson Silva got it against Chris Weidman. [Valentina] Shevchenko got it. If you’ve been a champ for five-plus, even multiple defenses, highly likely you’re getting a shot at redemption.

So while not a foregone conclusion, you’d be foolish to not assume that Volk was going to get a rematch. So you wait for what? You wait to wait. I think you win, you become the No. 1 contender in two weight classes, It’s massive”.