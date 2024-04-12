George St-Pierres believes Robert Whittaker can beat Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev’s undefeated record, coupled with his explosive fighting style, has convinced most people that he has what it takes to comfortably get past his next opponent, Robert Whittaker. Interestingly, George St-Pierres thinks differently; he believes out of all the middleweight contenders, it is Robert Whittaker who has a solid chance of giving Khamzat Chimaev his first-ever career defeat.

George St-Pierres backs his statement by highlighting Robert Whittaker’s unusual fighting style and Karate background.

George St-Pierres on Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, George St-Pierres shared his thoughts on Robert Whittaker vs Khamzat Chimaev.

“Well, if there is a guy that can stop Chimaev, it’s Robert Whittaker,” St-Pierres said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Because if you look at Chimaev, he has a – we can compare it in a way to Yoel Romero.

Romero was a very good wrestler, very explosive and powerful guy, and Whittaker was the kryptonite of Yoel Romero. He was able to beat him twice. So, stylistically he’s very capable of doing the same to Chimaev, to make Chimaev look bad.

Robert Whittaker has a very unusual style. He’s from a karate background like I do.

George St-Pierres on Robert Whittaker's karate background

"Karate background, we have very different style. We use different timings to blitz in, and the way we control the distance, it seems very unusual for our opponents because most of the guys in (the) mixed martial arts world are from kickboxing and muay Thai backgrounds.

So, when you’re from karate, I think that’s one of the things that sort of gives you an edge, and Robert Whittaker utilizes all his karate skills very, very well. His footwork and control of distance, he’s a master at it.

He’s going to have to be on his A-game because Chimaev is no joke, and he seems unstoppable right now”.