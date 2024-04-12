Calvin Kattar grateful to fight Aljamain Sterling: “I’m prepared”

Calvin Kattar is a few hours away from competing in one of the most significant matches of his career; he is nothing but grateful for the golden opportunity. A win will play a career-flipping role; Calvin Kattar can easily demand a fight against higher-ranked featherweight contenders and slowly make his way to the top.

Calvin Kattar took a long break after he suffered through an injury against Arnold Allen. A long phase of rest either breaks a person or makes a person. This Saturday night, the world will find out how greatly Calvin Kattar performs.

Both fighters recently had a face-off. Have a look below:

Calvin Kattar on fighting Aljmain Sterling

During the recent media day, Calvin Kattar shared his thoughts on fighting Aljamain Sterling.

“Things work out the way they do for a reason, and I feel like the timing’s right for UFC 300,” Kattar said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “It’s such a historic card. It’s an honor to be a part of it.

… (It’s a) big opportunity fighting a former champ. If you want to be great, and you want big-moment opportunities, those are the guys you’ve got to compete against. I’m grateful I have another opportunity to step in there against a high-level opponent and show why I’m amongst the best in the division.

I’m planning on fighting the best Aljamain Sterling that steps foot in the octagon. In my mind, he’s going to be at his best version, and I’m prepared to go wherever the fight takes me”.

Alex Pereira shaved his head ahead of the fight