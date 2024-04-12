Michael Page predicts Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill: “It’s weird”

The UFC 300 event is right around the corner, fans are quite perplexed about the outcome of the fights and are eagerly waiting to see the results. As far as the main event is concerned, people are leaning slightly more in favor of Alex Pereira because of Jamahal Hill’s injury and long layoff.

Michael Page begs to differ; he can foresee Jamahal Hill claiming a win against Alex Pereira this Saturday night. Michael Page admires Alex Pereira but isn’t a huge fan of his fighting style. Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill recently had a face off:

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill yüzleşme #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/mGFKb3yo8P — UFC Türkiye (@ufc_turkiye) April 12, 2024

Michael Page on Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Page shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira’s fighting style.

“It’s weird,” Page said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I see why Alex Pereira is successful and why he’s dangerous, but I don’t rate his style to be anything spectacular. He’s just a powerhouse.

His leg kicks are just abusive. He’s got crazy power in his hands, and obviously he’s tough. My conflict is, when people have – he’s got a tough chin, because he gets hit a lot. And even when he’s posted videos of his training and stuff, he’s constantly just getting whacked with right hands and left hooks.

Yes, he can take them, and he gives them back probably way worse. I just don’t like when people have that kind of style and they kind of accept damage instead of knowing that you’re tough and trying to ride shots, but knowing if you get caught, you’re still good.

Him going up in weight, as well, your chin will only take so much.

Michael Page’s final prediction

“I’m going to give it to Jamahal Hill, I’m a fan of what Pereira’s done so far. I just don’t like when people try to just be the tough guy.

…His style is, ‘I’m the tough guy, take shots, give shots.’ I class that as a 50-50 style. Win some, lose some”.