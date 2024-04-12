UFC 300: Dana White generously promises $300,000 in bonus

The UFC fighters are in for a treat! During the recent press conference, Dana White verbally made it official. According to him, fighter’s bonuses will skyrocket and they will receive a handsome bonus of $300,000. Normally, the bonuses range from $50,000 - $100,000, but since it's UFC 300, Dana White thought it would be a good idea to be generous.

It’s worth knowing that this will be the largest sum given out to fighters as a bonus in the history of UFC. In response, the fighters were absolutely thrilled. They deserve it more than anything. Increased bonuses will unquestionably play a massive role in improved performances.

Apart from generosity, this is a fantastic initiative to ensure that all fighters give their absolute best. Below is a humorous representation of how fighters are expected to fight on saturday night:

How every single fighter is gonna be fighting at UFC 300 since Dana announced that the bonuses to $300k pic.twitter.com/lPI11DjdBA — Super Fan (@McGregorRousey2) April 12, 2024

The historic event is less than 48 hours away; before fight night, fans will get to witness weigh-ins and intense face-offs.

Interestingly, Jamahal Hill had a heated moment with Alex Pereira in the kick-off press conference. Naysayers and fans who initially criticized this card don't find it that 'boring' anymore.

Dana White promises $300,000 in bonus

Mark Coleman presenting BMF title at #UFC300



$300,000 FIGHT NIGHT BONUSES



Dana White obliged to all of @MikeBohn's press conference requests. pic.twitter.com/5apNxGDiT5 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 12, 2024

UFC 300 face-offs

Jamahal Hill's heated words for Alex Pereira