Aljamain Sterling ready to fight Ilia Topuria next: “Why not just skip the line”

The former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar this Saturday night. Aljamain Sterling believes a spectacular performance converting into a massive win could just be enough to skip the line and directly get a title shot against Ilia Topuria.

Aljamain Sterling feels much healthier in this weight division; his fans are eagerly waiting to see how well he performs on Saturday night. Both Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling are coming out of a loss; a win will play a pivotal role for either one.

Look at the difference between bantamweight and featherweight Aljamain Sterling:

Those extra ten pounds are showing on Aljamain Sterling #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/fasg1aLIXD — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 10, 2024

Aljamain Sterling on his training

“We’ve gotten a lot of good matchups in the training room, a lot of good feedback,” Sterling said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I think all-in-all we’ve been doing some really good stuff. I’m proud of the work we’ve put in, and I just got to go out there and perform. I think if I do that, the best version of myself shows up".

Aljamain Sterling on securing a title shot next

“I think so, I think if Max goes out there and he wins, I go out there and I win, and I look good doing it – Ilia Topuria already said what he said.

He says there’s no challengers, so why not just skip the line instead of getting in a tough gauntlet of a queue.The UFC, they do what they want, right? So if they offer you a title fight, you’d be kind of crazy to tell them no. So, if I go out there do my job, I look good on a huge, massive card, the rest will take care of itself”.