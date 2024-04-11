Bobby Green thrilled to fight at UFC 300: “I am super honored”

Bobby Green’s efforts have paid off; after going through some ups and downs, he got the golden opportunity to be a part of the historic UFC 300 event. He will be fighting Jim Miller this saturday night. Bobby Green was on a steady rise until Jalin Turner showed up; he disrupted Bobby Green’s two-match winning streak.

still can’t get over this late stoppage of Bobby Green #UFC300



pic.twitter.com/UDOwOJRN7v — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 10, 2024

Interestingly, Bobby Green vs Jim Miller has been canceled 3 times.

They were initially supposed to fight each other in 2014. It basically took 10 years to make this fight happen again. The world will learn on saturday night why the universe chose to postpone the match whenever it had the chance.

Bobby Green on fighting at UFC 300

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Bobby Green shared his thoughts on fighting at UFC 300 card. “Yeah, and no,” Green said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ll tell you both sides: One, to me it’s just another fight.

I don’t know. It’s supposed to be 300, but to me, it just feels like another fight. But at the same time, like I am super honored. I’m honored that I’m on this card, because there could have been 1,000 other people that was on this card that I can think of.

The fact they threw my * on there, you know, little poor me, it’s * sick”.

Bobby Green on finally fighting Jim Miller

“We definitely going to close the curtains on him, Fourth time’s a charm. … Maybe it’s meant to be.

Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 40 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 80 grand. Maybe it wasn’t worth it for 100 grand. Now we’re getting closer to 200s”.