Justin Gaethje eyes a lightweight title shot: “That’s what I’m fighting for”

The UFC BMF title holder Justin Gaethje is crystal clear about his future plans. He looks forward to fighting for the prestigious lightweight belt in November. Justin Gaethje understands the equation, and he is aware that a comprehensive win against Max Holloway this Saturday night will be sufficient to secure a title shot.

Justin Gaethje was never proud of earning the BMF belt. He has always been after something ‘real’. One win is all he needs to claim his career's 3rd title shot opportunity. Justin Gaethje recently made a statement that caught the attention of many people:

Justin Gaethje on fighting for the lightweight belt

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje shared his thoughts on fighting for the lightweight belt.

“I know with a win here, I fight for the (lightweight) belt,” Gaethje said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I know with a loss here, that all goes away. That’s what I’m fighting for. I’m a quarter-mile at a time kind of guy, I do not look too far ahead.

Honestly, I have no clue what the future holds. I don’t usually plan on being alive the day after my fights, so hopefully I’m there on Sunday".

Justin Gaethje on fighting in June

“… I don’t play what-ifs, but you don’t pass up a championship opportunity.

I do want my time (off). I do think June would probably be impossible for me, as every time I fight is a traumatic life experience. I need to go home and unwind, take care of my body, take care of my head. But I have coaches and a manager who ultimately make those decisions, so if they say, ‘Go,’ I go”.