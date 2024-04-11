Alex Pereira does not underestimate Jamahal Hill: “In my mind, he’s good”

The UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is ready for his first title defence. He is aware of the challenge ahead, and even though his opponent, Jamahal Hill, is coming out of a long layover, he is not making the mistake of underestimating his opponent.

On the flip side, Jamahal Hill is focused on capturing the belt he vacated. He was forced to take a long break because he ruptured his Achilles tendon. This saturday night, fans will either get to see a fantastic title defense or a new UFC light heavyweight champion.

Both fighters recently had a warm interaction:

this Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill interaction was too wholesome man pic.twitter.com/4MZkouQX6O — OOC MMA (@oocmma) April 9, 2024

Alex Pereira on Jamahal Hill's injury

During the recent media day, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on Jamahal Hill.

“I’m not really thinking too much about his time off and injury,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’d like to think that if he’s here, and he accepted the fight, it’s because he’s 100 percent.

He knows what kind of responsibility this is, and he knows who he’ll be fighting. In my mind, he’s good, and I’m going to do my part”.

Alex Pereira on losing against Israel Adesanya

“That’s my job, and I tried to do it the best I could, I tried to defend the belt, but I lost.

I’m not the first person this happens to. I’m changing my mentality, and I’m someone that’s very realistic. I know I can lose, but in my mind, I’m here to fight and win”.

Alex Pereira's punching power