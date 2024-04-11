Sean Strickland ready to fight Paulo Costa: “Let's do some bleeding”

Sean Strickland's recent tweet indicates that he could be fighting Paulo Costa next.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Sean Strickland ready to fight Paulo Costa: “Let's do some bleeding”
© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Sean Strickland has been through a rollercoaster of interesting highs and lows. From fighting an unranked contender to becoming a middleweight champion to losing his belt, his journey has been bumpy. Sean Strickland initially agreed that Dricus Du Plessis righteously won the match, but a few hours after the fight, he went on social media to explain how the split decision win should have been in his favour.It may continue to be that way.

Sean Strickland recently declined the offer to fight Paulo Costa for financial reasons, as he wasn’t happy with the pay offered to him.

However, things took no time to flip around; Sean Strickland now claims to have agreed to fight Paulo Costa.

According to Paulo Costa, this fight is aimed to take place on 1st June for UFC 302. Jared Cannonier was Paulo Costa's second option. It will be interesting to see when the UFC makes the news official.

Sean Strickland indicates that the fight with Paulo Costa is on

Paulo Costa responds to the tweet

Sean Strickland declined the offer first

Sean Strickland
SHARE