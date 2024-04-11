Sean Strickland ready to fight Paulo Costa: “Let's do some bleeding”

Sean Strickland has been through a rollercoaster of interesting highs and lows. From fighting an unranked contender to becoming a middleweight champion to losing his belt, his journey has been bumpy. Sean Strickland initially agreed that Dricus Du Plessis righteously won the match, but a few hours after the fight, he went on social media to explain how the split decision win should have been in his favour.It may continue to be that way.

Sean Strickland recently declined the offer to fight Paulo Costa for financial reasons, as he wasn’t happy with the pay offered to him.

Strickland turned down a Paulo Costa fight?? pic.twitter.com/5UH0de2dEe — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 8, 2024

However, things took no time to flip around; Sean Strickland now claims to have agreed to fight Paulo Costa.

According to Paulo Costa, this fight is aimed to take place on 1st June for UFC 302. Jared Cannonier was Paulo Costa's second option. It will be interesting to see when the UFC makes the news official.

Sean Strickland indicates that the fight with Paulo Costa is on

Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don't want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done



They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans!



Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish... Let's do some bleeding. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 10, 2024

Paulo Costa responds to the tweet

Sean Strickland declined the offer first