Max Holloway on fighting Ilia Topuria: “Questionable”

Max Holloway has been attacked a lot with one question lately: “When are you fighting Ilia Topuria?”. The featherweight contender made a jump to the lightweight division after nearly 5 years, and after successively falling short on title short opportunities at featherweight against Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway will now fight for the BMF belt this saturday night.

Max Holloway is ready to fight Ilia Topuria, but he wants to know if Topuria is ready to fight him. Ilia Topuria has taken a vow to not fight any of the top featherweight contenders; during the octagon interview, he ended up calling out Conor McGregor, so at this point, no one really knows who he wants next.

Max Holloway on his future fights

During the recent UFC 300 media day, Max Holloway addressed the following on fighting Ilia Topuria. “We’ll see what happens,” Holloway said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“In this sport, having options is always good. First thing’s first is Justin Gaethje, but there’s a fun fight down there. The man keeps talking, and I keep hearing. My only advice to that guys is when the contract comes up, sign on the dotted line.

Don’t make no excuses”.

Max Holloway ready to fight Ilia Topuria

“Questionable, That’s it. Questionable. Everybody keeps asking me, what do I think of Topuria? He’s questionable. I’ll fight him.

Go ask him that question. Ask him that question about me. At the end of the day, UFC, I always want to fight for the title, I always want to do this, a lot of contenders, they gave me a lot of up and coming contenders, and there’s one that didn’t come my way. You can ask UFC about that, you can ask him the question”.