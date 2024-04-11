Dricus Du Plessis reveals why he turned down fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 300

The new UFC middleweight champion, Dricus Du Plessis, wants his first title defense to be absolutely perfect. He intends to give his 100% a number lower than that is something he wouldn't like to entertain. Due to a few injuries and overall health concerns, Dricus Du Plessis declined the offer to fight at UFC 300.

He wanted to deliver his career-best performance, but 13th April seemed to be too soon to do that. Which means Dricus Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya will be pushed to the second half of the year. More details about their potential fight should soon be announced.

Dricus Du Plessis on participating at UFC 300

Recently on The Show Banned Podcast, Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on fighting at UFC 300 and explained why he declined the offer. “I was in a moon boot,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“I wasn’t able to train, because with a broken foot, it’s stationary, I couldn’t train. So now you want me to have a six-week camp to fight at UFC 300. [Against] one of the best people to ever do it. I don’t think people understand what it would mean to fight at 300, be the main event.

That’s life-changing *. “But even talking about the financial side of it, for people that were wondering, I didn’t want more money. The money they offered me was great. For me, it’s a legacy thing. Going out there, after performing the way I’ve been performing and going out there and not being 100 percent really, and people saying, ‘Why aren’t you taking the risk?’ I’ve taken the risk every fight.

Dricus Du Plessis was disheartened to turn down the UFC 300 offer

“I would have been in camp for two weeks, I’ve only started training again and being able to move on my foot for the last week. That doesn’t make sense.

So yeah, I declined 300 at the end of the day, and it was with a heavy heart. It wasn’t easy to decline a fight like that and it wasn’t easy to decline a payday like that or the legacy that in itself would have been. That’s the fight game”.