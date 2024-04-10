UFC 302: Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov officially announced

The heavyweight clash between Jailton Almeida and Alexander Romanov has finally been announced. The fight is scheduled to take place on 1st June in Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A crucial fight for both fighters as the winner will seamlessly propel further and get an opportunity to fight contenders from the top 5.

Alexander Romanov is a rising heavyweight contender who has a fantastic win rate.His only UFC loss came up against Alexander Volkov. Romanov has a professional MMA record of 17-2. On the flip side, Jailton Almeida is more experienced and has been challenged by some top contenders in the heavyweight division.

Almeida will be coming out of a tough loss which he faced against Curtis Blaydes.

JAILTON ALMEIDA VS. ALEXANDER ROMANOV : OFFICIEL !



Le Brésilien fera son retour le 1er juin lors de l’#UFC302.



(via @AgFight) pic.twitter.com/I2pZWGCayu — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) April 10, 2024

UFC 302 fight card details

Below are the fights announced for the UFC 302 card:

Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov

Niko Price vs Jeremiah Wells

Roman Dolidze vs Anthony Hernandez

Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez

Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews

Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki

Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards

More details about the UFC 302 card shall soon be disclosed.

A lot more fight announcements are yet to be made.

Sean Strickland was offered Paulo Costa for UFC 302

Paulo Costa recently revealed that he was offered a fight with Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for UFC 302. Apparently, Sean Strickland declined the offer because he wasn't happy with money offered for this fight.