UFC 302: Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov officially announced

The heavyweight clash between Jailton Almeida and Alexander Romanov has finally been announced. The fight is scheduled to take place on 1st June in Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A crucial fight for both fighters as the winner will seamlessly propel further and get an opportunity to fight contenders from the top 5.
Alexander Romanov is a rising heavyweight contender who has a fantastic win rate.His only UFC loss came up against Alexander Volkov. Romanov has a professional MMA record of 17-2. On the flip side, Jailton Almeida is more experienced and has been challenged by some top contenders in the heavyweight division.
Almeida will be coming out of a tough loss which he faced against Curtis Blaydes.
JAILTON ALMEIDA VS. ALEXANDER ROMANOV : OFFICIEL !
Le Brésilien fera son retour le 1er juin lors de l’#UFC302.
(via @AgFight) pic.twitter.com/I2pZWGCayu — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) April 10, 2024
UFC 302 fight card details
Below are the fights announced for the UFC 302 card:
- Jailton Almeida vs Alexander Romanov
- Niko Price vs Jeremiah Wells
- Roman Dolidze vs Anthony Hernandez
- Mickey Gall vs Bassil Hafez
- Phil Rowe vs Jake Matthews
- Grant Dawson vs Joe Solecki
- Ailin Perez vs Joselyne Edwards
A lot more fight announcements are yet to be made.
Sean Strickland was offered Paulo Costa for UFC 302
Paulo Costa recently revealed that he was offered a fight with Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland for UFC 302. Apparently, Sean Strickland declined the offer because he wasn't happy with money offered for this fight.
Sean Strickland reveals some details about his offer to fight Paulo Costa at #UFC302 pic.twitter.com/ievOj4iz0s — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) April 9, 2024