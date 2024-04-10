Ian Machado Garry agrees to fight Colby Covington: “There’s a date in place”

The rising UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry recently revealed that he’s ready to fight Colby Covington. Machado Garry announced it through an Instagram video. However, it’s not a done deal yet because Colby Covington hasn’t signed the contract.

The only thing ready for now is a date. Here’s exactly what Ian Machado Garry said: “I just want to let everyone know I have agreed to fight Colby Covington; there’s a date in place; Colby still hasn’t signed the contract”.

Ian Garry VS Colby Covington at UFC 303, International Fight Week? pic.twitter.com/mAGBieWB9U — TheSportsAlien (@Sports_Alien_OG) April 10, 2024

This is the perfect opportunity for both fighters to settle their virtual war inside the cage.

Ian Machado Garry wants to make Colby Covington pay for all the irrelevant comments he has made. Colby Covington recently made a video enlisting 3 stipulations under which he would be ready to fight Ian Machado Garry. Here’s the video:

Colby Covington GOES OFF on Ian Garry and tells him that if he can meet 3 stipulations, he accepts his fight offer:



1) he and his wife turn their Instagram comments back on



2) his wife Layla needs to convince everybody why the fight should happen



3) his wife Layla needs to… pic.twitter.com/1UzDKWWiwf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 13, 2024

Colby Covington hasn't signed the contract

A win could allow Ian Machado Garry to be the next title challenger, and a fight against Colby Covington could turn out to be the biggest fight of his career.

Ian Machado Garry hasn’t adhered to the irrelevant 3-stipulations’ demanded by Colby Covington. Hopefully, this does not turn out to be a factor that prevented Colby Covington from signing the contract.