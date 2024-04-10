Ian Machado Garry agrees to fight Colby Covington: “There’s a date in place”

Ian Machado Garry ready to fight Colby Covington but it is not a done deal because Colby hasn't signed the contract.

by Aryan Lakhani
The rising UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry recently revealed that he’s ready to fight Colby Covington. Machado Garry announced it through an Instagram video. However, it’s not a done deal yet because Colby Covington hasn’t signed the contract.

The only thing ready for now is a date. Here’s exactly what Ian Machado Garry said: “I just want to let everyone know I have agreed to fight Colby Covington; there’s a date in place; Colby still hasn’t signed the contract”.

This is the perfect opportunity for both fighters to settle their virtual war inside the cage.

Ian Machado Garry wants to make Colby Covington pay for all the irrelevant comments he has made. Colby Covington recently made a video enlisting 3 stipulations under which he would be ready to fight Ian Machado Garry. Here’s the video:

Colby Covington hasn't signed the contract

A win could allow Ian Machado Garry to be the next title challenger, and a fight against Colby Covington could turn out to be the biggest fight of his career.

Ian Machado Garry hasn’t adhered to the irrelevant 3-stipulations’ demanded by Colby Covington. Hopefully, this does not turn out to be a factor that prevented Colby Covington from signing the contract.

Colby Covington
