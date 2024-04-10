Oliveira Seeks Title Rematch, Hill Aims to Reclaim Gold at UFC 300

We are counting down to UFC 300, a spectacle that will be significant not only as a round jubilee in the world of MMA, but also as an event that gathers the biggest stars of that sport. We are proud to announce that this biggest UFC event so far will feature as many as 12 current or former champions, and three belt fights.

The main fight of the night will be a clash between Alex "Poatan" Pereira and Jamahal "Sweet Dreams" Hill. Although there was initially resistance to this "main event" because according to many it was not big enough for such an event, the fans accepted the situation and are looking forward to Saturday's event.

This will be Pereira's seventh fight for the UFC, and the sixth time he has faced the former champion. Hill, the former champion, was forced to vacate the title due to injury, and the title was taken by Jiri Prochazka, who later also had to vacate for a similar reason.

Pereira already defeated Prochazka in a bout for the vacated title, and now he has a chance to become one of the greatest fighters ever. This will be Hill's first fight since a serious ankle injury and surgery, and the UFC has promised him a title shot as soon as he recovers.

That day finally came, and Hill admitted that he even went to Israel Adesanya for advice, which speaks volumes about how serious his preparations are.

© Sarah Stier / getty Images

The co-headline fight of the evening will be the match between China's first champion Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan, in a fight for the women's strawweight title.

But that's not the end of the title fight; the third, final fight for the belt, will be between Justin "The Highlight" Gaethje and Max "Blessed" Holloway for the UFC's BMF title, guaranteeing a spectacle and a "Fight of the Night" bonus.

Although the title is not on the line, the meeting between Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will be an elimination match of sorts for the lightweight title. The winner will get a direct shot at the belt. Oliveira is known for his number of submission finishes and his number of victories in the lightweight division, making him a serious contender for a title shot.

He returned to winning ways after losing his title fight to Islam Makhachev by knocking out Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, and Tsarukyan stopped Dariush the following December. "Do Bronx" has finished his opponents in 31 of his 34 wins and is counting on the same outcome against Tsarukyan at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian said he is confident of his victory and is next in line for the belt after that, with plans to avenge his loss to Makhachev later this year.

© Handout / Getty Images

The final main event fight of the night will be between rising UFC star Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage in the middleweight division.

This is an opportunity for Nickal to prove himself and show his potential, and rise to the very top of the division. This entire spectacle will take place in the legendary T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which adds a special charm and atmosphere to an already exciting event.

Something big and revolutionary is coming this Friday at the weigh-ins for the UFC 300 event, management has been waiting for this epic event to announce it. In the latest press releases, MMA's most respected promotion announced a spectacular "Premiere and Presentation of Innovative UFC Equipment" immediately following the official conclusion of the weigh-ins.

This announcement caused a real storm on social networks, especially on the 'X' platform, where users immediately started speculating and exchanging opinions. Almost everyone reacted in unison - expecting the UFC to finally introduce improved fighting gloves, right? It's hard to imagine that anything else could be so significant as to merit an official weigh-in announcement for an event as monumental as UFC 300.

Indeed, the demand for more advanced and safer MMA gloves has never been higher. This year, 2024, has been marked by a series of controversial incidents involving eye injuries during fights, including the recent clash between Chris Weidman and Bruno Silva.

In their middleweight clash, former champion Weidman injured his opponent three times with punches to the eye, and the last controversial change marked the end of the fight. We really have a lot to expect from this event, and we hope that the fighters will also be aware of the honor they have to perform.

Aware of how much the event will be watched, it is certain that adrenaline will be at its peak, and that promises "violence".