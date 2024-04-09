Calvin Kattar on fighting Aljamain Sterling: “I’m prepared for a hell of a fight”

Calvin Kattar will be stepping into one of the biggest fights of his career this Saturday night. He will be fighting the featherweight debutant Aljamain Sterling. What’s even more important than welcoming the former bantamweight champion is that Calvin Katter will finally fight after a very long break.

The layoff was almost 1.5 years long. Little did he know that in spite of getting strangled to consecutive defeats, he would still get the opportunity to fight a well-known contender/former champion like Aljamain Sterling.

It will be interesting to see if he can break out of his two-match losing streak this Saturday night.

The disrespect to Aljamain Sterling is crazy.



Just because he got caught by the best striker in the UFC means he’s going to lose to Calvin Kattar coming off an ACL tear and 2 years off?



Only someone as precise as Sean or as powerful as Moraes can put Aljo out. pic.twitter.com/IPajVq8FCd — #Ranbets (@RanboGG) April 8, 2024

Calvin Kattar ready to face Aljamain Sterling

Recently on The MMA Hour, Calvin Kattar shared his thoughts on fighting Aljamain Sterling. “Not much, to be honest,” Kattar said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“A little bit [surprised] in the fact that he’s a former champ, and that’s great, and you need tough opposition to get these big moment opportunities. Shout out to him for making this fight happen on such a historic card.

I’m blessed [and] honored, but it would be the same if I was fighting anybody. The next fight’s always the biggest, no matter who it’s against. I didn’t put too much stock into who I was fighting. You’ve got to be prepared for the best version, a lot of people would say ‘oh a year and a half, you must have some ring rust.’ You put too much stock in that Aljo? Who gives a * People say a lot of *.

What’s going to matter is on fight night and it can go one of two ways. I’m going to do everything in my power to make it look like it did last August [for Sterling]. I’m prepared for a hell of a fight and I would love an early finish but I’m prepared for anything that presents itself on Saturday”.