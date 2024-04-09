Tom Aspinall is not strongly interested to fight Jon Jones: “I’m not desperate”

At one point, the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall expressed his strong urge to fight Jon Jones. Aspinall tried calling him out through various tweets, but Jon Jones never replied. However, after a considerable amount of time passed, Jon Jones answered by saying that he would entertain a fight with Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones reassured that he wouldn't be retiring after his fight with Stipe Miocic, which clearly indicates that there is a chance of seeing Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall in the near future. Recently, Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones had a little face-off, which seemed rather friendly.

Tom Aspinall’s burning desire seems to have dimmed down as he’s okay with that fight not materializing.

Tom Aspinall discusses his first face off with Jon Jones



“He’s nowhere near as big as I thought”.



“I’ll take him. I think I’d beat him”.



Tom Aspinall on fighting Jon Jones

Recently on The MMA Hour, Tom Aspinall shared his thoughts on fighting Jon Jones.

“Honestly, I don’t spend my days thinking about Jon Jones,” Aspinall said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “On the contrary to what people think, I’m not desperate for it. That fight doesn’t define my career.

It would be great, it would be nice, but I’ve got other ways to prove myself. I’m going to be around this sport for at least another five years. At least. Minimum. So it would be great. If I get the fight, fantastic. But I’m not like, ‘Oh, look at what Jon’s done again!

It’s never going to happen! Oh my God!’. That’s Jon’s business. Jon can do his thing. If we fight, great. If we don’t, great as well. All respect to Jon Jones, one of the GOATs of the sport”.

