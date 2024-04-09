Paulo Costa reveals who he was supposed to fight next: “Refused to fight me”

Paulo Costa was offered a fight against two top contenders from the middleweight division.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Paulo Costa reveals who he was supposed to fight next: “Refused to fight me”
© Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa couldn’t outperform and deliver a comeback performance as he expected. Paulo Costa recently lost a crucial match against Robert Whittaker.

Interestingly, Paulo Costa was offered two different fights for his next showdown. It was against Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland. However, Sean Strickland turned down the offer to fight Paulo Costa for unknown reasons.

The targeted event was UFC 302, which is scheduled to take place on 1st June.

Paulo Costa on receiving an offer to fight Sean Strickland

“I love the idea of fighting Cannonier, and [the UFC] suggested I fight in June,” Costa said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “But then, the UFC came back and said, ‘Paulo, you fight Sean Strickland on June 1.

It’s a great fight. It’s a fun fight, even more fun that Cannonier, I think. Unfortunately, I don’t know what happened – Strickland said no. Strickland refused to fight me. That’s what the UFC told me.

I just have this information from the UFC. I think the fight would be great. I would love to fight him”.

Sean Strickland reponds

SHARE