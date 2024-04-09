UFC 300: Arman Tsarukyan makes a bold prediction “First round, TKO”

Arman Tsarukyan can foresee securing a first round TKO win against Charles Oliveira on 13th April.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
UFC 300: Arman Tsarukyan makes a bold prediction “First round, TKO”
© Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Arman Tsarukyan is thrilled about his fight against Charles Oliveira; he has worked extremely hard to make his way to the top. Interestingly, Arman Tsarukyan can foresee an early finish; he predicts securing a first-round TKO against Charles Oliveira.

The winner of this fight could most probably be labelled as the next title challenger. Charles Oliveira is equally desperate to claim a win. This Saturday night, the hungrier one will most likely get their hands raised.

Arman Tsarukyan on fighting Charles Oliveira

Recently on The MMA Hour, Arman Tsarukyan explained how he looks forward to fighting Charles Oliveira.

“It’s going to be a crazy fight because [Oliveira] knows wrestling, he knows jiu-jitsu, he knows how to strike,” Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I don’t even know what he wants to do during the fight; same as him, he doesn’t know what I’m going to do, wrestle him or strike him.

If he’s going to miss punches, he’s going to wrestle. Me too, if I miss punches, I’m going to wrestle, so it’s going to be like a scramble fight. So [I’m] excited to fight and everyone who knows MMA is going to watch this fight.

We are both complete MMA fighters. But my prediction is a finish in the first round, TKO. It’s like a dream fight, [Oliveira] was the champion. For me, it’s like a fight for the belt because he was the champion, he defended his belt, and he’s No 1, especially this fight, it’s [for] contender No 1.

I was super excited, super happy, and I couldn’t sleep a couple of days after that news".

Arman Tsarukyan on fighting for the belt next

"Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev, definitely, when I beat Charles Oliveira, definitely I’m going to be the No 1 contender.

This fight, Dana White said, this is a contender fight. The winner is going to fight Islam, me or Oliveira is going to fight with Islam. Definitely”.

Charles Oliveira
SHARE