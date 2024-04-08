Charles Oliveira wants Conor McGregor next: “Because of the money”

The former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is not interested in getting a title shot next. Instead, he wants to fight Conor McGregor with a clear intention of securing the biggest payday of his career. Conor McGregor is one of the most desired opponents in the UFC; he will be returning this summer against Michael Chandler, preferably for a 3-round match.

McGregor mentioned fighting Nate Diaz for the trilogy after his comeback match. Since his future plans are already mapped out, it will be interesting to see if he can entertain a fight with Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira on fighting Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira explained why he wants Conor McGregor next.

“I would absolutely go with Conor because of the money,” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Everything has to be discussed. When you sit at the table and there’s a contract, you say, ‘OK, cool, I want this win.

Am I next in line with a win?’ … You’re putting way too much money in your bank account to live a good life, and then you’re fighting for the title. It doesn’t make any difference. Sometimes he posts something about me and then deletes it.

So there’s a spark. But he’s no fool. He will never take this fight, I don’t think so, no. He thinks too much and has a good strategy. He only goes where he is very certain he can win”.