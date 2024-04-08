Justin Gaethje breaks silence on getting a title shot: “November”

Justin Gaethje fell one step short from achieving his goal of securing a ‘real’ belt. He fought Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt, but to his disappointment, the invested efforts turned into an embarrassing first-round submission win.

Justin Gaethje looks forward to a second opportunity; capturing the BMF belt was of no significance because he’s after the lightweight belt. If all goes well, Justin Gaethje believes he will get a title shot in November at Madison Square Garden.

Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje is the greatest one round fight in UFC history pic.twitter.com/lAANeLCoxt — Dylan (@EdwardsSZN_) April 4, 2024

Justin Gaethje on the next title shot

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Justin Gaethje shared his thoughts on securing a title shot.

“Ideally, they’re calling this [Charles] Oliveira-[Arman] Tsarukyan fight a title eliminator, so the winner of that fight fights [Makhachev] in June, then I fight the winner of that in preferably Madison Square Garden in November,” Gaethje said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“That sounds like a perfect timeline for me. I’ll definitely have my time to rest, recover, and retrain myself to get ready for that fight. That’s the perfect situation for me. We’ll see if Oliveira * the bed again.

I think if Tsarukyan wins he takes it because they are calling this a title eliminator, so whoever wins is going to have to fight that fight”.

Justin Gaethje explains why he deserves the title shot

“I think if you appreciate the way that this sport works, I fought Fiziev, I knocked out the No.

2 guy (Poirier) and there’s nobody left, Oliveira was supposed to fight him in October. I was supposed to fight the winner of that fight in February. But it did not work out like that so this is where we’re at, and this is what I have to take care of”.