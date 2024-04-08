Jamahal Hill reveals what advice he received from Israel Adesanya: “Stay loose”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is just a few days away from claiming the opportunity of recapturing his belt which is currently under Alex Pereira’s possession. Interestingly, Israel Adesanya gave some basic advice to Jamahal Hill based on all the experience he has had fighting with Alex Pereira himself.

Jamahal Hill doing cage entry impressions



(: @JamahalH) pic.twitter.com/ir6mgLRQHj — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) April 3, 2024

Jamahal Hill on the advice received from Israel Adesanya

During the UFC Vegas 90 post-show, Jamahal Hill revealed the basic advice Israel Adesanya gave him.

“[Israel Adesanya was] just giving me some advice and insights on what he’s seen and his experience of being in there fighting Alex,” Hill said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Just basically essentially those things and how to approach and things like that.

Still the same as usual, you end the camp, stay loose, get the weight down. Make weight and go and do your thing. Training’s been great. I’m always growing, I’m always learning new things, always adding new things.

Always trying new things out. It’s been going great. Martial arts is just one of those journeys, you’ve got to enjoy the process and that’s what I’m doing”.

Jamahal Hill on fighting at UFC 300

“One hundred percent it’s exciting, the best way I can describe it, it’s like in basketball, it’s like whenever you show up to the All-Star game.

All-Star weekend, everybody wants to show their skills, want to make their name, want to get off like that. This is what this opportunity is. There’s a lot of big names on this card. A lot of guys with reputations that bring it.

That bring an exciting fight so if you want your names to be among those and with that, it’s your chance to come with it and bring it”.