Charles Oliveira responds to Arman Tsarukyan: “I want to knock him out”

Charles Oliveira is not very pleased to hear the comments Arman Tsarukyan made about him. Apart from Oliveira’s grappling dominance, Arman Tsarukyan thinks there is nothing special about him. The lightweights are scheduled to fight on 13th April at UFC 300.

The winner of this fight could most probably face Islam Makhachev next unless Dustin Poirier is brought into the equation. Charles Oliveira wants Arman Tsarukyan to know that he’s extremely hungry to be a champion again, and on 13th April, he looks forward to a knockout or submission win.

Charles Oliveira on Arman Tsarukyan comments

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Charles Oliveira shared his thoughts on fighting Arman Tsarukyan and responded to the comments he made. “People say what they want, right?” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“If I only have that, and I have 16 submissions on my [UFC] record, I guess they were all from the back, right? And I guess the knockouts I have weren’t knockouts, they were submissions. It’s too much bulls*** they talk.

It was said that I’m a quitter, but I was knocked down, walked forward and knocked them out. I also heard I’m not hungry, that I don’t want it anymore. He doesn’t know how bad I want to become champion again”.

Charles Oliveira wants a definite win against Arman Tsarukyan

“He’s super tough, is on a good run, etc. but we’re talking about guys at the top of the division. You have to chill before you say anything because you’re not talking about anyone, I’m the No.

1 in this division. I have the record for most submissions, most bonuses. If you look at my history, you’ll see you’re talking crap. Of course, I want to knock him out. I want to submit him. I want the win, and I don’t want to leave it to the judges.

The worst thing that can happen is leave it to the judges, so I will go for it the entire time. Of course, very strategically, making things happen".