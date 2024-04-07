Sean Strickland on Brendan Allen’s performance: “Take zero pride in this victory”

The rising UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen got the revenge he wanted against Chris Curtis with a split-decision win. Since the fight was super competitive, MMA experts and fans worldwide are criticizing Brendan Allen because they think the victory wasn’t solid enough to be proud of.

Sean Strickland watched the match and found nothing strikingly impressive. He reacted by tweeting the following:

UFC filmed Curt, I did one round of sparring with him and let him win



The camera crew was confused because they know me



I said "if I spar him remotely hard he will lose all confidence going into this fight he's so out of shape.



No excuses but take zero pride in this victory. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 7, 2024

It is worth knowing that Sean Strickland and Brendan Allen clashed against each other before. Strickland claimed a terrific knockout win against Brendan Allen. It will be interesting to see if this recent win allows Brendan Allen to get a rematch with Sean Strickland.

It is a possible match-up; Brendan Allen did make the effort to call him out in the post-fight interview.

He was so out of shape and under prepared for this fight.. and still won..



You don't say no to the UFC lol every UFC fighter knows that.. They say jump you say how high lmao



Shoulda finished high school lmao! https://t.co/FO3EJhTdi3 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 7, 2024

Brendan Allen wants Dricus Du Plessis next

Brendan Allen has one name in mind, and that’s the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Realistically, it is unlikely that Brendan Allen will secure a match with Dricus Du Plessis next, but he could be one dominating win away from achieving that feat. Since Chris Curtis accepted the fight on short notice and almost claimed a win, it would be fair to assume that the fans could get to witness Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis 3.