Brendan Allen secures a split decision win against Chris Curtis: “What’s up? Dricus”

The thrilling rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis was nothing less than spectacular. Vengeance was the real winner! Brendan Allen successfully avenged his bitter knockout loss with a split-decision win in the rematch.

The middleweight division never stops becoming more interesting, owing to the rising contenders. After claiming a tough win, Brendan Allen called out Dricus Du Plessis and expressed an insatiable hunger to claim a title shot.

It will be interesting to see who Brendan Allen ends up fighting next; it would be fair to assume that he will fight someone from the top 5.

Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis just gave us an all out war!

Chris Curtis had moments of domination but was heavily injured.

This clash could potentially lead to a trilogy that could take place in the near future.

Brendan Allen calls out Dricus Du Plessis

NEW: Brendan Allen says he wants to fight Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title next following his seventh straight win at #UFCVegas90.



"For me, I hope I can get Dricus next. That's the whole point right? I want to be champion. I think I can clear as day beat him…

“Chris is tough as * ,” Allen said, as quoted by mmafighting.com

“He’s short, it’s tough to get shots on him. Short notice, hats off to Chris. Where’s that title shot? Ain’t nobody got the streak I got. What’s up? Dricus [du Plessis] you know I’m going to whoop that * .

Come get this business. If I can’t get Dricus, Sean [Strickland] let’s run it back”.

Brendan Allen thought it wasn't a split decision win

Brendan Allen: I wasn't rocked by Chris Curtis

