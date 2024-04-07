Brendan Allen secures a split decision win against Chris Curtis: “What’s up? Dricus”

Brendan Allen claimed a spectacular win, wants the middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis next.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Brendan Allen secures a split decision win against Chris Curtis: “What’s up? Dricus”
© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The thrilling rematch between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis was nothing less than spectacular. Vengeance was the real winner! Brendan Allen successfully avenged his bitter knockout loss with a split-decision win in the rematch.

The middleweight division never stops becoming more interesting, owing to the rising contenders. After claiming a tough win, Brendan Allen called out Dricus Du Plessis and expressed an insatiable hunger to claim a title shot.

It will be interesting to see who Brendan Allen ends up fighting next; it would be fair to assume that he will fight someone from the top 5.

Chris Curtis had moments of domination but was heavily injured.

This clash could potentially lead to a trilogy that could take place in the near future.

Brendan Allen calls out Dricus Du Plessis

“Chris is tough as * ,” Allen said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He’s short, it’s tough to get shots on him. Short notice, hats off to Chris. Where’s that title shot? Ain’t nobody got the streak I got. What’s up? Dricus [du Plessis] you know I’m going to whoop that * .

Come get this business. If I can’t get Dricus, Sean [Strickland] let’s run it back”.

Brendan Allen thought it wasn't a split decision win

Marvin Vettori reacts to Brendan Allen's performance

SHARE