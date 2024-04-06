Cody Brundage believes his fight with Bo Nickal deserves to feature in the main card

Cody Brundage will face the explosive Bo Nickal on 13th April for the historic UFC 300 event. The main card will start with their match. MMA fans sparked a huge debate about this match-up featuring in the main card; some believe it’s not worthy enough to be on the main card, and some think the exact opposite.

Cody Brundage wants everyone to know that the fight deserves to be on the main card. He looks forward to a knockout win against Bo Nickal. It is worth knowing that Bo Nickal has a 100% finish rate and has finished all his matches in the first round.

The entire world is waiting to see if Bo Nickal is successful in carrying his unbelievable finish rate in the upcoming fight.

Cody Brundage on fighting Bo Nickal

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Cody Brundage shared his thoughts on claiming a win against Bo Nickal and explained what it’s like to feature in the main card.

“No matter what, you won’t ever prove those people wrong (who think I don’t deserve it),” Brundage said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ll go knock out Bo Nickal in the first round and everybody will be like, ‘Well, Bo was just too green.

He didn’t have the experience. It was a fluke. There’ll be a ton of reasons. It won’t be that ‘Cody Brundage is way better than we thought … Cody Brundage is the next champ. Cody Brundage is’ all these things that they’re saying about Bo Nickal now.

It’ll be more, ‘Well, it was a fluke’ or ‘Bo Nickal isn’t as good as we thought.’ I kind of am at peace with that. What other people say and the odds and things like that, it doesn’t really bother me.

It doesn’t really influence my motivation”.

Cody Brundage on featuring the UFC 300 main card

“I know I’m on the main card. I could joke and be like, ‘You know, I carried Bo Nickal to the UFC 300 main card.’ But I know that’s not the case, I know he’s the reason we’re on the main card.

I’m happy to be on the main card, obviously. All the fans complaining, at the end of the day, what that means is you get one fight that you really want to watch (for free), because if our fight sucks so bad it shouldn’t be on the main card, that means one fight that you think should be on the main card, you’re going to get for free”.