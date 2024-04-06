Arman Tsarukyan thought his UFC career was over after losing against Islam Makhchev

The 4th ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been through a series of lows and highs and has finally positioned himself a few steps away from fighting for the prestigious lightweight belt. Tsarukyan will be fighting against Charles Oliveira on 13th April at UFC 300.

Before the limelight, Arman Tsarukyan was nervous and unsure of a future in the UFC.

islam makhachev vs arman tsarukyan was such a fun grappling battle pic.twitter.com/u5KyQIwj6C — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) March 21, 2024

The emotions of distress emerged after facing a tough loss against Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan thought his career was over and assumed that the UFC wouldn’t offer him new fights. However, his hard work and persistent efforts paid off; Arman Tsarukyan is perhaps one win away from getting a rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan on his loss against Islam Makhachev

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Arman Tsarukyan reflected on the time when he thought his career was absolutely over. “My hardest fight in the UFC was my second one (vs.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier),” Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I lost to Islam and flew to Canada with no coaches. I felt nervous as I thought that if I’d lost, they would’ve removed me from the UFC – 0-2 in the UFC and my career is over.

So I was scared of embarrassing myself”.

Arman Tsarukyan on his journey to the top

“I won the first round, and the second round was really close, and it was in Canada, so I am sitting in my corner and saying to myself, ‘If I lose the third one, it’s over for me.’ I managed to win the fight, although the UFC didn’t like the way I got the win.

And for a couple of years, they didn’t treat me so well. I was not getting as many fights as I wanted. But then they realized my true potential. I was on a five-fight winning streak and they saw some champion material in me, and now I’m in the position I have always wanted to be”.