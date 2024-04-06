Cody Garbrandt fires back at Deiveson Figueiredo for calling him ‘mentally weak’

Deiveson Figueiredo will be making his featherweight debut against Cody Garbrandt on 13th April at UFC 300. Figueiredo had quite a lot to say about his opponent; he thinks Cody Garbrandt isn’t mentally tough and can foresee claiming an easy win against him.

Upon hearing Deiveson Figueiredo share his opinion, Cody Garbrandt fired back by stating how Deiveson Figueiredo isn’t mentally tough either and that these mental games are of no use. Cody Garbrandt is least concerned; he looks forward to less talking and more action.

Cody Garbrandt on Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cody Garbrandt responded to Deiveson Figueiredo’s comments. “I’ve been there,” Garbrandt said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“When you’re mentally weak, and you don’t believe yourself, and you have to speak more and talk more and try to get into your opponent’s head. I’ve been that person. I know deep down inside what that is.

That’s insecurity of yourself. Having to say those things just to pump yourself up, get yourself ready. Then he thinks, too, it’s going to get in my head. He thinks the way to victory is to get into my head by doing this.

Go ahead. Focus on all this, because remember, you’ve got to back up that talk, as well. You’ve got to back that up".

Cody Garbrandt on Deiveson Figueiredo missing weight

‘He’s missed weight a few times.

That’s being a * . That’s the biggest mentally weak block you can ever do. You have to make weight. You quit on yourself. You adversary isn’t even in front of you throwing strikes and taking you down and trying to put an elbow through your skull.

You broke by yourself. So he has to digest that and understand he’s broke before even getting in the octagon. Maybe that’s something he has going on mentally where he has to foreshadow or put out there to try to get in my head.

But I already know what it is and I’ve been focused on camp training hard, training like a mad man. I’m just hungry".