Michael Bisping believes UFC 300 didn’t need Conor McGregor

The historic UFC 300 event didn’t receive the response matchmakers were expecting; it was underwhelming for many because they were expecting iconic matchups. Michael Bisping is among the many people who have no complaints about the UFC 300 event.

He understands the narrative where fans were expecting a mega fighter like Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Israel Adesanya to feature in the main event, but he thinks it’s a fantastic card stacked with thrilling fights which is sufficient enough to leave no room for complaints.

Interestingly, Michael Bisping thought Conor McGregor’s inclusion wouldn’t have been suitable for UFC 300, He thinks any event that has McGregor's name in it automatically becomes a mega event. Moreover, Bisping also justified his statement by explaining how other fighters will get a chance to highlight themselves, which perhaps couldn’t have been possible with Conor McGregor being on the card.

Michael Bisping on UFC 300

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on UFC 300 and Conor McGregor’s exclusion from it. “It’s a legitimate title fight and it’s at the top of the bill of one of the best cards ever compiled,” Bisping said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“OK, maybe it wasn’t shattering the Earth or an earthquake or an avalanche of ‘oh my god’ but it was a fight that makes sense and it’s a fight that’s worthy to headline the bill in my opinion”.

Michael Bisping on Conor McGregor’s absence at UFC 300

“I don’t think there was ever any discussion of [Conor] being on 300, Who knows what the situation is with Conor. There’s been a lot of speculation, but he’s not fighting on this card.

He will be fighting at some point, hopefully in summer as he announced. The man’s a superstar. When he comes back it will still be a massive event. I think UFC 300 doesn’t necessarily even need Conor. Conor builds these spectacular events with just his name added to it alone.

So I think in some ways it’s nice that other people are getting the chance of headlining something so monumental and something that is so important to the timeline of the UFC”.