Justin Gaethje on fighting Max Holloway: “We are about to paint a violent picture”

The UFC BMF title holder Justin Gaethje is one week away from defending his belt against Max Holloway. This lightweight clash promises to be one of the most thrilling fights of the year. Explosive striking is one of the many factors that defines Justin Gaethje as a fighter; interestingly, he boldly predicts that his performance may break down to doctor stoppage TKO.

The keyword that Justin Gaethje has picked for this fight is ‘damage’ he looks forward to give Max Holloway the toughest test of his career. A popcorn-friendly show for all the UFC fans worldwide. Don't forget to tune in on 13th April #UFC300.

A normal Justin Gaethje strike pic.twitter.com/xcTqZBo5nh — Elon Rakhmonov (@ElonRakhmonov) March 31, 2024

Justin Gaethje talks about Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje is confident of claiming a win and is ready to put on a show for all his fans worldwide.

“No one steals the show quite like ‘The Highlight,'” Gaethje said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “Carnage, chaos, probably some blood and adrenaline coursing through the veins – that’s what you are going to get from me.

My ability to create damage is second to none. Max Holloway is a legend – probably the only person on the UFC roster right now that checks every single box when it comes to being the BMF – so I have a lot of respect for him, However, this is my job, and I’m going to try and * him up.

I will finish Max. He might not go to sleep the traditional way, but I think I will inflict damage to where the doctors need to stop it. We are about to paint a violent picture, and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show”.