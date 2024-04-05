Brendan Allen confident of beating Dricus Du Plessis: “An easy night in the office”

The rising UFC middleweight contender Brendan Allen is one night away from getting vengeance. He will be facing Chris Curtis for the rematch this Saturday night. In their previous encounter, Chris Curtis secured a terrific 2nd round knockout win.

Almost three years have passed. In less than 48 hours, we will see how greatly Brendan Allen has changed as a fighter. Brandon Allen looks forward to claiming a title shot. Interestingly, he believes if he ever crossed paths with Dricus Du Plessis, it would be nothing but an ‘easy night’.

Brendan Allen isn’t underestimating Dricus Du Plessis. He understands how it can be a tough match-up.

Brendan Allen on Dricus Du Plessis claiming a win against Sean Strickland

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Brendan Allen shared his thoughts on fighting Dricus Du Plessis.

“I think he was given that – I don’t think he took it from the champion,” Allen said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “In my eyes, you need to take the belt from the champion. I think a prime example is Sean vs.

Izzy (Adesanya).He went out there, he gave him the fight. It was a five-round fight and he gave it to him the whole time. Did he finish him? No, but he still took it. There was no debating the fact that he beat Izzy. I don’t think you can say the same for Sean and ‘*.'

”

Brandon Allen on fighting Dricus Du Plessis

“If I get my opportunity, which obviously someone is going to have it before me, I think it’s an easy night in the office, I don’t mean easy as in it’s a walk in the park.

Every fight is a fight – it’s tough. Anything can happen. But as far as stylistically on the matchup, he has what everyone else has: a puncher’s chance. He beats me nowhere else”.