Ronda Rousey: I'm the greatest female fighter ever

Ronda Rousey, the icon of combat sports, faced one of the most difficult moments of her career in the fight against Holly Holm at UFC 193. That dramatic event not only marked the end of her reign, but also left deep marks on her personal and professional sphere.

Ronda Rousey, one of the most famous stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has captured the attention of the audience with her rapid rise and incredible martial arts. Her ability to dominate in the Octagon, combined with charisma and charisma, made her an irreplaceable icon of the martial arts world.

In her prime, she sold more ppv than some of the most popular male fighters. However, even the brightest stars are not immune to falls, and Rousey's fall was dramatic and well-documented. Before the fight against Holly Holm, Rousey was already the holder of the Olympic medal in judo and the record holder for the number of defenses of the UFC bantamweight title.

Her entry into the UFC arena brought about a revolution, allowing female fighters to take their place on the world's martial arts stage. However, with growing fame came new obstacles. In interviews after the fight with Holm, Rousey revealed a number of circumstances that negatively affected her preparation and performance that night.

In an interview with YouTuber Valeria Lipovetsky published on Tuesday, she mentioned the injury she suffered after falling down the stairs, resulting in a concussion. Such an injury, while it may not have been visible from the outside, could have dramatically affected her ability to focus and react during a match.

© Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

"My mouth guard was bad. I got into that fight after falling down the stairs, it just added to the neurological damage.

Then I had a really hard time losing weight, I was dehydrated. When you have less fluid in your body, your brain receives more damage from punches. I was out on my feet the whole fight," Rousey said, then added: "I know that I am the greatest fighter ever born.

It just got to the point where I took too much neurological damage and I couldn't take it anymore. After that, all my successes became irrelevant to me. After the second fight, I saw how people turned against me "All my acknowledgments turned into resentment.

I gave them everything, and they asked for more," concluded the former champion. Although injury and physical issues played a role in the loss, the emotional toll could not be ignored. Rousey was faced with public pressure and the expectations of her fans.

As an icon of women's martial arts, she carried the burden of leading and inspiring generations of women who dreamed of entering the Octagon. But that same fame became a burden she carried on her shoulders. When she suffered a defeat, she not only lost the match, but also felt the burden of disappointment and criticism from everyone who had supported her until then.

After losing to Holly Holm, Rousey faced new challenges and decisions that shaped the further course of her career. In the fight against Amanda Nunes, she was defeated by TKO in less than a minute, which was a shocking moment not only for her, but for the entire fighting world.

That defeat marked the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter in Rousey's life story. Her departure from the world of MMA was accompanied by controversy and public debate. Rejecting the media, boycotting interviews and statements were just some of the ways Rousey tried to protect her privacy and integrity.

But while some criticized her for it, others saw it as a legitimate reaction to the invasion of privacy and media pressure. In her autobiography, "Our Fight," Rousey spoke openly about her inner struggles and the emotional challenges she's endured throughout her career.

The feeling of deception and betrayal, both from the media and from her fans, left a deep mark on her psyche. What was once a passion and love for the sport became a burden she carried with her, and when that burden became too much, she felt the need to retire and find peace outside the Octagon.

Despite all the challenges and defeats, Ronda Rousey will be remembered as one of the most influential figures in the world of combat sports. Her contribution to the popularization of women's MMA cannot be ignored, and her courage and dedication inspired generations of future fighters.

Although her career has had its ups and downs, her legacy is undeniable, but whether she is the greatest ever is debatable.