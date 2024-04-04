Charles Oliveira’s coach prefers McGregor fight over Islam Makhachev

The former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is on his way to redemption. He will be facing Arman Tsarukyan on 13th April at the historic UFC 300 event. The winner of this fight could most likely get the next title shot.

Interestingly, Charles Oliveira’s coach, Diego Lima, confessed that he would prefer seeing Oliveira fighting Conor McGregor next instead of Islam Makhachev. It is something that has also been on Charles Oliveira’s mind; his desire was publicly expressed, and he immediately called out Conor McGregor after claiming a win against Justin Gaethje.

The root cause of this particular call out is the desire to accumulate great fortunes.

Diego Lima on Charles Oliveira vs Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Diego Lima shared his thoughts on Charles Oliveira vs Conor McGregor.

“It would be great to fight McGregor,” Lima said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “McGregor has made history. Professionally speaking, [fighting him] would be incredible. If we had the opportunity to fight McGregor at welterweight after this fight, we would fight McGregor.

But how about the belt? OK, we’ll fight the belt after that, God willing. But we know that with McGregor, the creature has become bigger than the creator. We know that if the opportunity came, McGregor already considered this fight.

If we really had this opportunity, that’s the one we want”.

Diego Lima on Charles Oliveira fighting for the belt

“The belt is a certainty after beating McGregor, No way we beat McGregor and don’t fight for the belt next.

It’s one after the other. McGregor really wants to fight at [International] Fight Week. Who knows? Of course, one fight at a time. Arman is super tough, really good. Charles is 100 percent focused on Arman and doesn’t think about Makhachev or McGregor.

Me too. I’m only watching Arman’s fights, working on a strategy for Arman. I wouldn’t start watching McGregor’s or Makhachev’s fights today. I’m not doing that. But we think about it. Honestly, with all due respect to McGregor, who is an amazing fighter, I believe Charles knocks him out”.